CID shifts focus to official’s inner circle

Tirupati: Senior officials linked to the handling of Tirumala temple parakamani theft case are once again under scrutiny, with the CID-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) shifting its focus from documents and records to people who had day-to-day access to them.

On Monday, the agency reopened its inquiry into the Srivari Parakamani money diversion case in Tirupati, beginning a fresh round of questioning after a 10-day break.

Four DSP rank officers, accompanied by several CIs, reached Tirupati and began examining drivers who had worked closely with top TTD and police officers during the period of the alleged irregularities. More than 15 drivers were served notices and questioned at the Sri Padmavathi Guest House, which has been turned into the CID camp office for the investigation. According to sources, their statements were recorded in detail, focusing on the movement of officials and vehicles linked to Parakamani operations. Those questioned include drivers who served former TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, officials from the Vigilance wing, and police officers such as inspectors Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrasekhar.

The latest exercise was supervised by the CID SP, supported by the agency’s legal and technical teams. This phase of the probe also marks the first direct involvement of DSPs posted in the Tirupati range, indicating an expanded scope of investigation.

The inquiry continues to run parallel to the case surrounding the death of Sathish Kumar, the complainant who first reported suspected misappropriation in Parakamani handling.