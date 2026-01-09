CII AP terms four labour codes as landmark reform

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, welcomed the Central government’s implementation of the four labour codes, describing it as a landmark reform that strengthens India’s labour ecosystem and supports both workers and enterprises.

The four labour codes, which came into effect this week, consolidate 29 existing labour laws into a single, simplified framework. This move is expected to bring greater clarity, ease of compliance, and operational efficiency for industries, while significantly enhancing worker welfare.

Key provisions such as universal minimum wages, time-bound wage payments, and expanded coverage under ESIC and EPFO are seen as major steps toward aligning India’s labour standards with global best practices.

Commenting on the development, Murali Krishna Gannamani, chairman of CII AP, said, “The four labour codes mark a significant moment in India’s reform journey. By simplifying and modernising labour laws, the Government has taken a decisive step towards building a more productive, fair, and future-ready workforce. CII welcomes this progressive reform and remains committed to supporting industry and state governments in effective implementation.”

He added that from Andhra Pradesh’s perspective, the reforms promise higher take-home pay, portability of social security benefits, improved workplace safety, and a sharp reduction in compliance burden.

“This is exactly the kind of ecosystem investors have been seeking during our roadshows and the recently concluded CII Partnership Summit. The timing could not be better as the state moves towards the Swarnandhra Vision 2047,” he noted. Narendra Kumar, vice-chairman of CII AP, also welcomed the reforms, stating that the labour codes strike a fine balance between industry competitiveness and employee welfare.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh, which recently attracted major global investments and signed MoUs worth over Rs 13.25 trillion at the CII Partnership Summit, stands to gain significantly from the new labour framework.

CII announced that it will support industries during the transition by organising physical and virtual sessions to disseminate information and ensure smooth adoption of the new labour codes.