CII conclave focuses on shaping equitable future

Vijayawada: Chairperson of the AP State Women’s Commission Dr Rayapati Sailaja emphasised the state’s dedication to women’s empowerment with the visionary leadership. She was the chief guest at the annual leadership conclave with the theme “Shaping an Equitable Future—Leadership with Balance” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN) Andhra Pradesh chapter here on Wednesday. She said that an equitable future is one where every individual, regardless of gender, has access to opportunities, resources, and leadership roles This is not just an aspiration but a necessity for India@100—a nation that is resilient, inclusive, and people-cantered, she added. The conclave brought together prominent personalities from various sectors to discuss strategies for promoting inclusive leadership and gender equity.

Chandini Chandana, chairwoman of IWN Andhra Pradesh, welcomed attendees, calling the conclave a platform to “celebrate and cultivate a new paradigm of leadership, one that harmonises performance with empathy, and authority with influence.” Deputy Commissioner of Police KGV Saritha presented the keynote address on leadership in public service.

Gowri Kailasam, chairperson of IWN southern region, spoke about the organisation’s role in empowering women through mentorship since its inception in 2013. She said that balanced leadership, which prioritises diversity and inclusion through initiatives like mentorship and flexible work policies, enhances morale and sparks innovation. Sivapriya Balagopal, deputy chairperson of IWN southern region, highlighted the necessity of balanced leadership. “It’s about merging strategic clarity with inclusivity, ensuring that progress benefits every individual, not just a select few,” she stated.

Murali Krishna Gannamani, chairman of CII-AP, emphasised the economic benefits of equity. He cited a 2024 BCG study that found organisations with diverse leadership teams are 19 percent more likely to innovate effectively.

A fireside chat on “Leadership Through Different Lenses” featured chess Grandmaster ‘Padma Shri’ Koneru Humpy and Anvesh Dasari, Vice-President of Efftronics Systems. Humpy shared her perspective on leadership, which she defined as inspiring others and guiding family with the same strategic foresight she uses in chess. Anvesh added that in a fast-evolving world, leadership means fostering collaboration across screens, sectors, and generations to ensure innovation is inclusive and adaptive.

The conclave also included a knowledge session by Dr Vishal Indla, Director of Indlas Hospital, on “Building Mental Resilience for Effective Leadership.” The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Usha Pantula, vice-chair of IWN-AP, who advocated for sustained efforts in inclusive leadership.

The conclave reinforced IWN’s commitment to empowering women for India’s centenary through advocacy, education, and skill development.