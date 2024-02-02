CII welcomes Union Budget-2024

Vijayawada: Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Dr M Lakshmi Prasad here on Thursday said that the interim budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Parliament continued with upholding India’s impetus on inclusive and sustainable growth, backed by responsible and efficient governance.

He welcomed the Union government budget stating it will give a boost to both industrial and agriculture growth. He said that the strategy of the Union government has led to India becoming a bright spot in the midst of a slowing global economy. Addressing media here on Thursday, he said it will enhance India’s fisheries industry, the aquaculture productivity will be increased from existing three to five tonnes per hectare providing more employment opportunities.

He appreciated the setting up of a separate Department for Fisheries realising the importance of assisting fishermen and felt this will result in doubling of both inland and aquaculture production.

The focus on oil seeds, research for high-yielding varieties, widespread adoption of modern farming techniques, market linkages, procurement, value addition, and crop insurance and Nano DAP will help the farming community tremendously, he added.

Dr V Nagalakshmi, Managing Director, IMIS Pharma welcomed the government move for setting up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. Some of the initiatives like Cervical Cancer Vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer, Maternal and child health care, Upgradation of Anganwadi centres under “Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0” are highly appreciated.