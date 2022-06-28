CIT, Mothadaka celebrates success summit-2022

Guntur: Chalapathi Institute of Technology (Autonomous), Mothadaka, has celebrated the success summit-22 at its campus here on Sunday.

The chief guest K Praveen Kamath, General Manager HR - Global Strategic Hiring and Redeployment, WIPRO, advised the selected students to inculcate the skill sets since they are key to success. Stating that securing placements at the campus level is turning point in their life, he told them to try to improve their skills always in order to secure their position. During the present scenario, students always be in a position to learn the new things, technologies and concepts in order to improve their careers.

He congratulated the management, faculty and students for the progress of the institution made in a short period i.e, Accredited with NAAC 'A' grade accredited NBA for Civil, CSE and ECE branches granting of autonomous status by UGC and many more achievements.

The chief guest and guests of honour along with the Chairman and Secretary of the College felicitated students and parents, who were selected for various placements in MNCs.

V Srinivasa Reddy, South India Recruitment Manager, Tech Mahindra; Prof Dr G Varaprasad, BMS Engineering College; Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Principal of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada; College chairman YV Anjaneyulu; Institution secretary Y Sujith Kumar; Principal Dr V Rangarao; Vice-Principal Prof K Naga Srinivasa Rao, Polytechnic Principal Prof L. Uday Kiran, Head of the departments, teaching and non-teaching faculty, parents and students participated in the success summit-22.