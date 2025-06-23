CITU slams govt for neglecting construction workers’ rights

Tirupati: Leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have come down heavily on the government for ignoring the rights and safety of thousands of construction workers. At a meeting held in Tirupati on Sunday, the leaders alleged that workers continue to be deprived of welfare benefits despite being eligible.

Earlier in the day, a flag was hoisted at the old municipal office, followed by a workers’ meeting at the CITU office. Addressing the gathering, CITU district president G Bala Subrahmanyam, vice-president K Venugopal, city general secretary N Madhav, and building workers’ union district secretary ND Srinivasulu said thousands of workers were unable to access welfare schemes as the term of their welfare board had expired and yet to be renewed.

They also said that despite appeals, there had been no response from authorities on key issues like medical aid for sick workers, accident insurance, educational assistance for children, and pensions for aged workers.

In a shocking revelation, they said that 37 construction workers had died in accidents within Tirupati city limits in the past two years, yet not a single family had received compensation from the government, a situation they termed inhumane.

The leaders also pointed out the rampant violation of building norms in the city, where permits are issued for only two or three floors, but constructions go up to five or even seven floors without safety measures in place.