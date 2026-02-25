City development ahead of Greater Vijayawada plan

Vijayawada: Emphasisingthat “Vijayawada’s development is our primary goal,” Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to modernise the city and resolve long-pending civic issues even before the proposed formation of Greater Vijayawada.

Reviewing urban development works at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) headquarters on Tuesday, the MP said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering stormwater drains, underground drainage, drinking water supply and city beautification has been prepared. The meeting was attended by VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, engineering officials and public representatives.

The MP said the DPR prioritises construction of an extensive stormwater drainage network to prevent flooding during the monsoon. The existing Panta Kalva drain, currently about 2.5 metres wide, would be expanded to 8 metres to ensure smooth flow of rainwater and avoid waterlogging, he said. Special focus would also be given to completing unfinished drains and addressing runoff issues in hilly areas of the city, he said.

He said that a special master plan is being prepared for Vijayawada in view of its proximity to Amaravati and future urban expansion. He said that the DPR also addresses shortcomings in earlier drainage works and proposes corrective measures to ensure long-term solutions. He said coordination meetings would be held with Railways, National Highways, Roads & Buildings Department and municipal authorities for the construction of proposed Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) at key locations.

As part of city beautification, the MP said plans are underway to develop three major canals, besides setting up mini sewage treatment plants at points where underground drainage flows into canals.