City skaters pocket 52 medals at national event

Vijayawada: Young skaters from Vijayawada’s Big Champion Skating Academy delivered an impressive performance at the 11th National Aeroskatoball Championship held at Shirdi in Maharashtra, winning a total of 52 medals across Under-10, Under-12, and Under-14 categories.

The academy’s students secured 31 medals in individual events and 21 medals in group events, showcasing exceptional skill and discipline at the national-level competition. Coach Shaik Khader Basha congratulated the medal winners for their dedication and consistent hard work, stating that their success has brought pride to Vijayawada.

Parents expressed happiness over their children competing in another state and returning with a large haul of medals. They said the achievement proved that with determination and proper guidance, young talent can excel at the national level. They also stressed the importance of encouraging children according to their interests and abilities.