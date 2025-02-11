City students shine in recruitment drive

Visakhapatnam: The second year MBA students of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology were selected for the posts of department manager with an annual salary of Rs.3.5 lakh to each in D-MART, informed college training and placement head B Prasad.

Speaking at a programme held here on Monday, Prasad mentioned that 19 students got jobs in the recruitment drive. Speaking on the occasion, college rector A. Madhusudana Rao and Principal J. Sudhakar mentioned that students are provided with value- based education, creating complete awareness on campus recruitment training programmes.

Students are being trained with special programmes on technical, coding and soft skills as well as psychological, emotional, physical and ethical values, they added. They stated that a large number of students are getting jobs during the campus drives every year. Associate dean placements K Harish and MBA training coordinator G Manogna were