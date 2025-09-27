Civic chief bats for pothole-free Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to ensure that the city remains pothole-free.

On Friday, he inspected several areas, including Guru Nanak Colony, NAC Kalyana Mandapam, Ramesh Hospital Signal, Benz Circle, Veterinary Hospital, MG Road, Krishna Lanka, Vinayakuni Gudi, Krishnaveni Ghat, Keshakhandanashala, holding area, canal road, and queue line.

During the inspection, the Commissioner noticed large potholes on the road from Ramesh Hospital Signal to Guru Nanak Colony and instructed officials to take immediate measures. He emphasised that roads across the city must be monitored regularly, potholes filled promptly, and rainwater stagnation prevented. He also stressed that all manholes should be levelled with the roads to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

As part of Dussehra arrangements, Dhyanachandra interacted with devotees and reviewed facilities provided by the VMC, including drinking water, toilets, and free slipper stands. He said citizens expressed satisfaction with the services and confirmed that there were no complaints.

Later, he inspected Anna Canteen at Krishna Lanka Sai Baba Temple, checking the drinking water supply and sanitation. He instructed staff to maintain cleanliness and ensure the timely removal of waste.

Zonal Commissioner K Shammi, Executive Engineer G Samrajyam, and other officials participated.