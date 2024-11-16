Civic chief inspects Smart City project works

Tirupati: Tirupati municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to speed up the works taken up under the Smart City project for completion. Along with engineering officials, she inspected the city operation centre, multi-layer car parking and indoor stadium.

She inspected shuttle badminton, kabaddi and gym courts and seating arrangements in the indoor stadium and wanted the officials to complete the pending works on war footing for the inauguration of these facilities soon. The Commissioner checked the quality of the works, and also verified the plan of the city operation center. And urged the officials not to compromise on the quality, emphasising to complete the city operation centre as per schedule.

Mourya said the seven-layer multi car parking facility coming near the railway station is to check parking problem faced by pilgrims coming from outside and also locals. SE Syam Sundar, DEs Raju and Madhu Babu, AECOM Balaji were present.