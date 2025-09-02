Civic chief inspects TDR bond sites

Tirupati: In a significant move to streamline urban development, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya on Monday carried out a detailed field inspection of the lands identified for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds.

Accompanied by the officials from Town Planning wing, she visited multiple locations where landowners had surrendered portions of their property for Master Plan roads. Nearly 8 site owners, who had given up land for road widening and city infrastructure works, had their documents and lands reviewed on-site.

Apart from land verifications, Commissioner also inspected two building construction permits and layout plans, ensuring compliance with civic rules.

DCP Khan, ACP Murthy, Vamsi and others were present.