Civic chief Puli Srinivasulu’s directive for completion of reservoir

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has directed engineering officials to issue a notice to the contractor responsible for the incomplete construction of the reservoir on the Gorantla hillock.

This reservoir is intended to supply drinking water to residents of the newly merged villages in Guntur city. Along with GMC officials, he inspected the under-construction reservoir and examined leaks in the Takkellapadu pipeline.

During the inspection, he emphasised that completing the reservoir would help resolve the drinking water issues in the surrounding areas. Commissioner Srinivasulu instructed officials to take action against the contractor for failing to complete the reservoir work and to issue a notice to him. If necessary, he advised making alternative arrangements.