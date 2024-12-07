Live
Just In
Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
A class-10 student died under suspicious circumstances at SM Puram Residential School in Etcherla mandal on Friday.
Srikakulam: A class-10 student died under suspicious circumstances at SM Puram Residential School in Etcherla mandal on Friday.
According to the school principal and police, the deceased was identified as Muddada Dilip
(15) of P Makivalasa village in Jalumuru mandal.
He was staying in the school hostel and used to attend study hours during night and early hours. On Friday, Dilip did not attend study hour in the morning which is conducted regularly by the principal and on his instructions other students went to hostel rooms and found Dilip’s dead body hanging from the sunshade hook.
The students immediately informed the Principal. He in turn alerted the teachers and school committee chairman and informed the police and parents of the student Vasudeva Rao and Lakshmi.
Based on the complaint registered by parents, Etcherla police registered a case and launched the investigation.