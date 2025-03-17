Live
Class 10 students told to be confident to face exams
Highlights
Mangalagiri: Minister for backward classes, handloom and textiles S Savitha exhorted the 10th class students of backward classes hostels across the state to be confident in appearing for the exams that they are going to appear from Monday.
Wishing all the best to the class 10 students of all schools along with BC hostels and MJP schools, the minister said that they should not feel any pressure.
“It is a milestone in your lives,” the minister pointed out.
She wished that they would achieve good results in the examinations for which their parents and teachers should feel proud.
The examinations would commence on Monday.
