  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Class 10 students told to be confident to face exams

Class 10 students told to be confident to face exams
x
Highlights

Minister for backward classes, handloom and textiles S Savitha exhorted the 10th class students of backward classes hostels across the state to be confident in appearing for the exams that they are going to appear from Monday.

Mangalagiri: Minister for backward classes, handloom and textiles S Savitha exhorted the 10th class students of backward classes hostels across the state to be confident in appearing for the exams that they are going to appear from Monday.

Wishing all the best to the class 10 students of all schools along with BC hostels and MJP schools, the minister said that they should not feel any pressure.

“It is a milestone in your lives,” the minister pointed out.

She wished that they would achieve good results in the examinations for which their parents and teachers should feel proud.

The examinations would commence on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick