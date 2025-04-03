Clear building waste, debris on roads, officials told

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the town planning officials to take effective steps to ensure no debris and building waste on the roads.

The Commissioner along with engineering, health and town planning officials on Wednesday inspected various areas in the city and found building waste materials lying on the roads causing inconvenience to the people.

She immediately urged the town planning officials to see that the heaps of waste materials are cleared from the roads and also wanted the town planning officials to regularly inspect the roads. She told the officials to take strict action on those dumping the waste material on the streets.

The Commissioner during her inspection visited the Green Park apartment, D R Mahal Road, Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road and New Balaji Colony area where the corporation set up garbage transit point.

Mourya instructed the officials to set up such garbage transit points in all apartments where more number of residents were living.

The Commissioner later inspected the gas production plant through vegetable waste set up by ISKON on Hare Rama Hare Krishna road. The big hotel managements also should setup such plants for gas generation from the wet waste.

Commissioner in her long inspection also visited Anna Canteens which are located at SVIMS Circle, Balaji Colony, M R Palli and ESI Hospital. On the occasion, she tasted food being provided to the poor. She interacted with people who were taking food in the canteens. She stressed the need to maintain cleanliness.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DEs Mahesh, Ramana, Madhu Babu and ACP Balaji were present.