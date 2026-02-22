Cloth bag presented to Venkaiah to promote plastic-free living

Vijayawada: As part of efforts to promote environmental protection and reduce plastic usage, PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College alumnus and Sunkara Consultants head Sunkara Nagabhushanam presented a special eco-friendly cloth bag to former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College alumni in Vijayawada on Saturday

Venkaiah Naidu attended the event as the chief guest and delivered the inaugural address. On the occasion, Nagabhushanam felicitated him and presented a reusable cloth bag printed with Naidu’s photograph using Direct-to-Film (DTF) technology. The initiative aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and encourage the adoption of sustainable alternatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagabhushanam said the move reflected their commitment to environmental conservation and the goal of building a plastic-free society in line with the spirit of the Swachh Bharat mission. He emphasised that replacing plastic bags with reusable cloth bags would significantly reduce pollution and help protect the environment for future generations.