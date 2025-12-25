Clothes distributed to mark Christmas

Vijayawada: Grand Christmas celebrations were organised at Goodnews Ministries in Nunna near Vijayawada, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere amidst scenic surroundings. As part of the 37th anniversary and Christmas festivities, the children of the ministry presented vibrant cultural programmes that captivated the audience.

Delivering the Christmas message as the chief guest, Goodnews Ministries Director and Secretary Karini Haley emphasised that Jesus Christ was born to foster brotherhood, love, and peace among humanity.

Haley also reflected on the founding of Goodnews Ministries over three decades ago by his late father, the eminent advocate Karini Chanti Raju.

The guest of honour, Nunna Rural Police Station Inspector P Krishnamohan, stated that if people embrace the values of forgiveness, compassion, love, and sacrifice preached by Jesus Christ, lasting peace can be achieved in society.

During the event, new clothes and toys were distributed to widows, the elderly, and children, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony and Christmas greetings. Vijayawada Rural former MPP Yarkareddy Nagi Reddy, MPTC Member Bonthu Sarojini, Bonthu Sambi Reddy, SMC Chairman G Kumar, along with several dignitaries, pastors, Rotary Club members, and local villagers, participated in the celebrations.