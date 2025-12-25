Doctor booked for sexually exploiting fellow medico

Lucknow: A resident doctor of a medical university here has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a fellow woman doctor on the pretext of marriage, with police also invoking provisions of the anti-conversion law, officials said on Wednesday.

"Police teams are searching for the accused and he will be arrested soon," Assistant Commissioner of Police of the area, Rajkumar Singh, said.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against the accused, Ramiz Malik, under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 89 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that the accused befriended her a few months ago and established physical relations with her on the assurance of marriage at her rented accommodation and later at his residence.