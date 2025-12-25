Conversive Opens New Office in Bengaluru to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Bengaluru: Conversive, a leading AI-powered customer engagement platform, has announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art workspace, located at Urban Vault, 194, Near Sunlife Hospital, HSR Layout, 27th Main, marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. The facility was inaugurated and recently opened in the presence of the core team and employees.

The new Bengaluru office will serve as a vital hub for Conversive’s R&D and customer-facing teams, enabling closer collaboration with global markets, including North America. Designed to foster innovation and teamwork, the office features a modern, collaborative environment aligned with Conversive’s people-first culture.

Establishing a presence in Bengaluru underscores Conversive’s commitment to tapping into India’s robust technology ecosystem. The city’s deep pool of engineering and product talent, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, aligns perfectly with Conversive’s vision of building next-generation, AI-driven solutions for enterprises worldwide.

This expansion marks an important step in the company’s long-term strategy focused on innovation, talent acquisition, and market proximity.

“Opening our Bengaluru office represents our strategic investment in innovation and talent,” said Nitin Seth, CEO & Co-Founder, Conversive. “Bengaluru’s energy, innovation culture, and deep talent pool make it the perfect launchpad for Conversive’s next phase of growth. This new office enables us to accelerate go-to-market strategies, collaborate more closely with global teams, and deepen our customer understanding. so we can build truly transformative engagement solutions for high-stakes industries.”