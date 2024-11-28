CM aims to make AP maritime hub

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to initiate efforts to make AP as Maritime Hub and a world-class maritime state leveraging its strategic location and its 1,053-km long coastline.

At a review meeting, Naidu said the proposed maritime policy will have about a 10-point formula to make the state a world class maritime state which can drive sustainable economic growth. He emphasised on the need for developing the coastal belt through innovative policies, infrastructure development, and efficient governance.

The proposed maritime policy will have various provisions to achieve this vision under four pillars; Port development, Port proximal area development, ship building cluster and allied maritime activities.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the development of high-capacity ports by adopting the hub and spoke model. He said port proximal areas shall be integrated with the department of Industries, R&B, Tourism. He advised the officials to link all three Industrial Corridors of the state for future development and tap the hinterland cargo to the ports. He asked the officials to make public as partners for any infrastructure development and advocate the P4 model to explore and encourage development of fishing harbours and ports.

The CM said global players should be involved in investing in the state in areas like shipbuilding and ship repairs. This would enhance industry standards and help leverage the technology. He directed the officials to implement a hybrid model for Inland Waterways, including Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax services. He further directed them to integrate tourism and green energy initiatives within the maritime sector. The CM directed the officials to partner with the Indian Maritime University (IMU), CEMS and IITs for knowledge sharing, skill development, research and to establish a state-of-the-art maritime university in AP. He further asked them to come up with regulatory reforms in the sector with best practices of Arbitration & Dispute Resolution mechanism.