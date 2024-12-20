CM Chandrababu advocates for smooth procurement of paddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the importance of meticulousness in the paddy procurement process during his recent visit to the Penamaluru constituency in Krishna district. His itinerary included stops in the villages of Gangur and Edpugallu, where he inspected the paddy procurement centre at the Gangur Rythu Seva Kendra.

During his visit, the Chief Minister examined the moisture content determination machine and engaged in discussions with staff, farmers, and officials regarding their concerns. Emphasising the need for improvement in services to farmers, Naidu stated that he would seek feedback through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to better understand the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

"I do not require mere documentation from the officials; instead, I demand enhancements in the way we serve our farmers," he declared. The CM also warned that strict actions would be taken in cases of errors and insisted on precise measurements of moisture content and related aspects.

Naidu encouraged farmers to utilise the IVRS for providing their feedback, ensuring their voices are heard in the procurement process.