CM Chandrababu along with family visits Tirumala, performs special pujas

Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, made a spiritual visit to the revered Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Friday morning. Joining him were his wife, Mrs. Bhuvaneswari, son and Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister Shri Lokesh, daughter-in-law Mrs. Brahmini, and grandson Ch. Devansh.

The Chief Minister commenced his visit by entering the temple through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex. Upon arriving at the Mahadwara, he was warmly welcomed by TTD Chairman Shri B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer Shri J. Shyamala Rao, Additional Executive Officer Shri C.H. Venkaiah Chowdhury, and the temple priests, who greeted him with Istikafal.

After paying his respects at the flagpole, the Chief Minister proceeded to explore the temple complex. He also visited the venerated deities, including Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Sabera, and Bhashyakarla Sannidhi, and offered gifts at the Hundi.

Additionally, after a visit to Srivarani, the Chief Minister was granted the sacred remains of the Swamy. The day’s spiritual events continued with Vedic blessings performed by scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

On this occasion, the TTD Chairman and Executive Officers presented the Chief Minister with an array of gifts, including Srivari Tirtha Prasadam, Chitrapatam, the Vishwavasu Nama Samsthra Panchangam, a diary, a calendar, agarbattis, and Panchagavya products.

The visit was attended by several dignitaries, including TTD Board members Smt. Suchitra Ella, Smt. Panabaka Lakshmi, Sri M. Shantha Ram, Sri Nannuri Narsi Reddy, Sri G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Shri S. Naresh Kumar, and Shri P. Ramamurthy, along with District Collector Shri Venkateswar, SP Shri Harshavardhan Raju, multiple MLAs, and other officials. The event underscored the significance of spirituality and tradition in the state leadership's engagements.