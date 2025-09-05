Live
- OpenAI to Build AI Chips with Broadcom, Eyes Rivalry with Nvidia by 2026
- ‘OG’ ticket sold for Rs5 lakh; creates buzz
- Actress Ranya Rao slapped with Rs102 Crore fine in gold smuggling case
- Zaeden returns to his signature sound with ‘Raaz’
- CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh
- Off-white viscose silk hand-block printed long kurta
- Khevna blends vulnerability and afro-pop beats in ‘Lonely’
- Raai Laxmi’s holiday pictures light up social media
- Ritu makes waves with a bedroom photoshoot
- Mumbai On High Alert After Lashkar-e-Jihadi Issues Human Bomb Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
CM Chandrababu emphasises judiciary's importance at International Mediation Conference
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the crucial role of the judiciary during his address at the International Mediation Conference, held in Visakhapatnam.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the crucial role of the judiciary during his address at the International Mediation Conference, held in Visakhapatnam. The event, organised by ACIAM and Bhopal National Law University, brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the significance of mediation in the legal system.
During his speech, Naidu stressed the necessity of skills in mediation, noting that efficient mediation could offer quick resolutions to disputes. He observed that citizens approach courts with the expectation of receiving justice as their inherent right.
The Chief Minister also remarked on India's advancements in technology, announcing that the state government plans to establish a Quantum Valley. He outlined his government’s ambition to cultivate an ecosystem conducive to the development of quantum technology, aiming to position the state as a hub for innovation in this emerging field