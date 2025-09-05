CM Chandrababu emphasises judiciary's importance at International Mediation Conference

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the crucial role of the judiciary during his address at the International Mediation Conference, held in Visakhapatnam. The event, organised by ACIAM and Bhopal National Law University, brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the significance of mediation in the legal system.

During his speech, Naidu stressed the necessity of skills in mediation, noting that efficient mediation could offer quick resolutions to disputes. He observed that citizens approach courts with the expectation of receiving justice as their inherent right.

The Chief Minister also remarked on India's advancements in technology, announcing that the state government plans to establish a Quantum Valley. He outlined his government’s ambition to cultivate an ecosystem conducive to the development of quantum technology, aiming to position the state as a hub for innovation in this emerging field