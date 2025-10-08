  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims

CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep sorrow following a devastating fire incident at a fireworks manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep sorrow following a devastating fire incident at a fireworks manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Ambedkar Konaseema district. In a statement on social media, the CM described the loss of numerous lives in this tragic accident as profoundly distressing.

Naidu reported that he has been in communication with officials to ascertain the causes behind the fire, the current situation, and ongoing relief efforts. He has directed senior officials to personally visit the site and actively engage in the relief operations.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has called for enhanced medical assistance for those injured in the incident. In his tweet, Naidu assured that support would be extended to the affected families during this difficult time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick