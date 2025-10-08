CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his deep sorrow following a devastating fire incident at a fireworks manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Ambedkar Konaseema district. In a statement on social media, the CM described the loss of numerous lives in this tragic accident as profoundly distressing.

Naidu reported that he has been in communication with officials to ascertain the causes behind the fire, the current situation, and ongoing relief efforts. He has directed senior officials to personally visit the site and actively engage in the relief operations.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has called for enhanced medical assistance for those injured in the incident. In his tweet, Naidu assured that support would be extended to the affected families during this difficult time.