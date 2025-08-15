CM Chandrababu launches 'Stree Shakti' scheme for women

In a landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the much-anticipated 'Stree Shakti' scheme, which promises free bus travel for women across the state. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu inaugurated the scheme by journeying on a bus from the Undavalli Caves in Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur District, to Vijayawada. The route included stops at Undavalli Centre, Tadepalli Palace, Tadepalli Centre, and Kanakadurga Bridge before reaching the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand.

During the bus ride, the Chief Minister engaged with female passengers, inquiring about their concerns and challenges. A formal launch event is planned at the Vijayawada City Bus Terminal, where Naidu will officially hoist the flag to mark the commencement of the free travel initiative. A large turnout is expected, with citizens and members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) eager to witness the event.

The 'Stree Shakti' scheme enables women to travel without charge on five types of buses, including Palle Velugu and Ultra Palle Velugu buses, as well as city ordinary, express, and metro express buses. To avail of this benefit, women need to present a government-issued Aadhaar card, ration card, or voter ID to obtain a zero-fare ticket from the conductor.

It is anticipated that approximately 2.62 crore women will benefit from this initiative. Notably, the government has also decided to extend free bus travel to transgender individuals. The scheme is expected to impose an additional financial burden of Rs 1,942 crore annually on the state government, but CM Chandrababu remains committed to its successful implementation. Women across Andhra Pradesh have already begun voicing their issues and concerns to the Chief Minister and his administration.