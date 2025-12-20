CM Chandrababu Naidu Advances Swachh Andhra Initiative in Tallapalem

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continues his district tour, recently participating in the Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra programme in Tallapalem, where he addressed a gathering of residents. During his speech, Naidu highlighted the vital role of public involvement in ensuring the success of government initiatives, having been entrusted with responsibilities during the Swachh Bharat programme by the Prime Minister.

Naidu extended his appreciation to the "Green Soldiers" who actively champion the Swachh Andhra initiative. He underscored the creation of a recycling economy aimed at promoting public health, noting that solid waste is being transformed into compost urea, which in turn boosts agricultural yields.

Describing sanitation workers as "real soldiers," the Chief Minister committed to making the state plastic-free by 2029. He reported that the previous government left behind 86 metric tons of waste, which has been cleared as of October 2nd. Naidu pledged that by February 15th, the initiative aims to achieve 100% waste collection from every household.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs. 5 lakhs to support kitchen gardens in rural areas. He revealed that a new waste-to-energy plant currently processes 1,000 tons of waste daily, generating electricity as a by-product. Naidu strongly insisted on the elimination of single-use plastics by October 2nd and introduced a mobile service system to facilitate public access to official services without the need to visit government offices.

Expressing determination, he remarked, "My grip is like a lizard's grip; I will not let go." He noted that Anakapalli, currently ranked 13th in the Swachh Andhra ratings, must strive for improvement. The CM also announced plans for Anakapalli to become an industrial hub, with the establishment of the district's first private industrial park on 90 acres.

Furthermore, he mentioned Anand Mahindra's recent tweet about Araku coffee, encouraging the production of organic jaggery for export. Naidu reassured residents that Polavaram water would reach Anakapalli within two months, and confirmed plans to connect Godavari river water to Vamsadhara river as part of the state government's request for support under the Purvodaya scheme aimed at developing North Andhra.