CM Chandrababu orders comprehensive probe into Kurnool bus tragedy

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a video conference on Thursday to review the tragic bus accident that occurred in Kurnool district. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and senior officials participated in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation in coordination with transport ministers and officials from neighbouring states. He instructed authorities to identify the deceased, provide immediate financial assistance to their families, and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Emphasising public safety as the government’s top priority, the Chief Minister ordered stringent inspections of all private travel buses across the state, including verification of vehicle fitness, safety, and permit documents. He made it clear that any negligence found to have caused the accident would invite severe action. Instructions were also issued to the transport department to carry out technical inspections of buses in all districts to prevent such incidents in the future.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, who is personally monitoring the situation at the accident site, stated that the government is committed to providing swift financial aid to the victims’ families and ensuring quality treatment for the injured. He reiterated that there would be no compromise on the safety of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

According to official reports, 24 passengers managed to escape safely from the ill-fated bus. Nineteen bodies have been identified so far. Twelve injured persons were admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital, of whom six have been discharged, while the remaining six continue to receive treatment.