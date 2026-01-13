CM Chandrababu reviews on Sarlankapalle fire accident, orders support to victims

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep concern over the tragic fire incident that ravaged Sarlankapalle village during the Sankranthi festival. In a review meeting with ministers and officials, he revealed that 38 thatched houses were destroyed in the blaze and emphasised the need for immediate support for the affected families.

"Such a calamity during a festive season is heartbreaking," Naidu stated, urging officials to provide comprehensive assistance to the victims. He announced immediate relief of Rs. 25,000 in cash for each affected family, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

In a decisive move, the Chief Minister ordered the sanctioning of new homes for every family that lost their residence due to the fire. He also instructed that necessary accommodation and support be arranged until the new homes are built.

In addition, Naidu mandated the establishment of special camps to issue replacement documents and Aadhaar cards that were lost in the fire. Home Minister Anitha and other officials briefed him on the ongoing assistance being provided to those affected.

The meeting saw the presence of various ministers and district officials, all committed to aiding the recovery of the Sarlankapalle community during this difficult time.