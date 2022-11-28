CM committed to BC welfare: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: The statue of BP Mandal, who was well known for heading the Mandal Commission, has been unveiled here on Sunday. It was set up by the BC Sangharshana Samithi, which is said to be the first one in the entire South India. MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been giving utmost importance to the welfare of people of backward castes.

During the 75 years of independent India, no other CM has not cared the welfare of BCs like YS Jagan. After coming to power, the CM has set up 57 BC Corporations and benefitted the communities worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore in the last three-and-half years. Several BC leaders were made ministers and appointed in other positions. Even BC Chief Ministers in other states have not given so many posts to BCs, he said.

Recalling the services of BP Mandal, Bhumana said he ran various agitations for the welfare of BCs. Thinking that the Central government has been acting against the interests of BCs, Mandal has resigned to his CM's post.

MP Gurumoorthy said that proper justice was not done to the BCs even after 75 years of Independence. Jagan has paved the way for the development of BC, SC, ST and minorities. In Tirupati also BC leaders were given priority in various appointments and cited that Dr Sirisha became the first Mayor of Tirupati Corporation.