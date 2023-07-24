CM declared Amaravati as Samajika Amaravati belongs to all

Guntur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said in spite of hurdles created by the opposition, the state government distributed the house sites to 50,793 beneficiaries at CRDA layouts at Krishnayapalem of Guntur district. He declared Amaravati as Samajika Amaravati which belongs to all. He performed the bhumi pooja, set the foundation stone and unveiled the pylon for the construction of 50,793 houses at Krishnayapalem on Sunday. . He planted saplings for developing greenery in the layouts He addressed the public meeting at Venkatapalem village.

He assured that the government will provide drinking water facility, drainage facility, electricity facility besides developing infrastructure at Krishnayapalem. He said the government will construct primary health centres and set up libraries. He said the government will construct the houses at a cost of Rs.1370 crore and complete the construction within six months and added that the government finalised the tenders to supply drinking water at a cost of Rs. 32 crore.

He said, the government will spend Rs.326 crore for supplying the power to the houses. He said, if houses are constructed, it will become a town.

He recalled that so far he transferred Rs. 225 lakh crore directly to the beneficiaries accounts under various welfare schemes.