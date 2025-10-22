CM felicitates two govt college students

Rajamahendravaram: Tw students from the Government College (Autonomous), Rajamahendravaram, have brought laurels to their institution after being felicitated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The felicitation was held at the Secretariat on October 17, to honour their victory in a state-level competition. The students T Rekha Kumari and P Sai Aparna secured top prizes in elocution competitions held as part of the “Super GST 2.0” programme, a statewide initiative conducted by the Department of Collegiate Education. A day prior to their felicitation, the students participated in the Super GST Meeting held in Kurnool on October 16. The prestigious event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naidu, and Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh. During the event, the students had the opportunity to interact with Minister Lokesh, engaging in a detailed discussion on various aspects of GST and the benefits of recent tax rate reductions.

Dr Ramachandra RK, Principal of the college, and other officials congratulated the students at a meeting on Tuesday at the college. They appreciated the students for their outstanding performance. He also extended his appreciation to Dr B Prathima, a faculty member from the Department of Commerce, who accompanied the students to Kurnool and the Secretariat.