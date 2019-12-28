CM flayed for adopting anti-people's policies: TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani

Rajamahendravaram: TDP Rajamahendravaram rural and urban MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddy Bhavani have warned the government that the agitation will be intensified if the government shifts capital from Amaravati.

Participating in an all-party meeting held here on Friday, they alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was creating mess only to take revenge against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Without any vision, Jagan was taking decisions against people's opinion, they said. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Kandula Durgesh said the YSRCP government was acting against the wishes of the people. He wondered how a State could have three capitals. It would only result in imposing burden on people, he said.

The government was trying to suppress farmers' agitations by using police force which is not correct, he added.

TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, Adireddy Vasu, CPI leader N Rama Rao, RPC president Meda Srinivas and others were present.