CM for speedy disposal of cases, says Anitha

Home minister promises full cooperation to police and judiciary to ensure speedy justice to common people
Vijayawada: The TDP coalition government will extend full cooperation to police, judiciary for effective function to provide justice to common man, said home minister Vangalapudi Anitha. She said special focus should be laid on speedy disposal of cases.
Addressing a review meeting along with minister for law NMd Farooq at the Secretariat on Fri-day on fast track, special courts, ACB court cases, the minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on filling vacancies in both police and judiciary for speedy dispos-al of cases. She said that the previous YSRCP government jailed all those who questioned the irregularities of the government.
Referring to cyclone threat, the minister alerted the officials of north Andhra. She asked the disaster management officials to alert people through messages on cyclone threat.
AP State Disaster Management Authority MD Kurmanath is also present.