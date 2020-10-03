CM fulfilled Mahatma's wish through volunteer system: Jakkampudi Raja

Rajamhendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja has said that volunteer system is the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in connection with his birth anniversary at Srirampuram here on Friday, he said the government takes all welfare schemes at the doorstep of the people through volunteer system.

The Chief Minister fulfilled the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi by introducing volunteer system and the people are expressing happiness with the system. As many as 534 services available in ward and village secretariats and various problems of the people sorted out at the secretariats, he added.

The people should extend their support to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is striving for their welfare and implementing many schemes for them, the MLA averred. Everyone should practice Gandhi ideology which is the need of the hour and the people never forget his services rendered to the nation, he said.