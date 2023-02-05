CM giving priority to welfare, development: Minister Audimulapu

Narasaraopet: Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes and taking up developmental works.

He urged people to extend support to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. He along with the government whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti laid foundation stones for various developmental works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 485.70 crore in Macherla on Saturday.

He unveiled the pylon and laid foundation stone at Park Centre to lay drinking water pipelines from Buggavagu to Macherla town at a cost of Rs 80.52 crore and to construct new reservoir on fire station premises at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

He performed bhumi puja to construct the NH-167 A from Macherla to Dachepalli at a cost of Rs 403.22 crore. The minister inaugurated walking track constructed at a cost of Rs 96 lakh at municipal pump house.

Macherla municipal chairman Raghurami Reddy and Macherla Agriculture Marketing Committee chairman Tati Venkateswara Reddy were present on the occasion.