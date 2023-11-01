CM Jagan apprised of facilities in Vizag

Vijayawada: As part of the close monitoring of the comprehensive development of North Coatal region , the Committee of Officials, constituted for the identification of suitable accommodation to house various Government offices in Visakhapatnam, has apprised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of its findings.

At a review meeting held at the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister was informed of the details of complexes and buildings identified to house various offices in an extent of. 8,01,403 square feet.

Officials informed him that they have identified suitable accommodation to house Chief Minister’s Camp Office, residence and other offices of various departments. .

Officials informed him that at present government offices have been functioning in an extent of 2,27,287 square feet in the city. The Millennium Towers at the IT Hill would provide office space of 1,75,516 square feet and can also house the camp offices of various officials.

They said that in addition to the above, another area of 3,98,600 square feet has been identified in private buildings.

In the identified available space, offices of all departments and camp offices can be comfortably accommodated, they told the Chief Minister.

Andhra University Distance Education and Open Varsity Blocs, VMRDA complex at Siripuram, Millennium A Tower and Tourism Resorts atop Rishikonda Hill and Millennium B Tower have been identified to house the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and accommodation, the committee told him.

Among the above five places, the tourist resort complexes on Rishikonda would be the ideal venues for housing the Chief Minister’s Camp Office as they offer hassle-free VIP moment in and around while not posing security issues and inconvenience to the general public, the committee said.

The other complexes on the University campus, VMRDA and the Millennium Towers would not be ideal as they pose security issues and cause inconvenience to the people.

Besides housing the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and residence, the tourism resorts offer enough space for parking of vehicles, functioning of the secretaries, conducting meetings and providing accommodation for the security personnel, the committee said, adding they would not trouble the general public in any way.