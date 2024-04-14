CM Jagan attacked during Memantha Siddham Yatra in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: CM Jagan was attacked while he was greeting people in Vijayawada as part of his memanta sidham bus yatra at Singh Nagar. Jagan received an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone by some miscreant.

MLA Vellampalli, who was next to CM Jagan too sustained an injury on his left eye.

Doctors immediately provided first aid to CM Jagan in the bus.

However Jagan continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid.

-Vijayawada YSRCP leaders allege that TDP factions are behind this heinous and cowardly attack.