CM Jagan committed to develop libraries: Dy CM Basha

Kadapa: With the intention of developing libraries, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to establish YSR Digital libraries at all mandals across the State. The ultimate mission of the CM is to ensure that students will gain knowledge through libraries, which would pave way for their brilliant future, Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha stated.

He participated as the chief guest at the National Library Week valedictory programme, organised by District Grandhalaya Samstha, at the Collectorate here on Sunday. The Deputy CM made an appeal to the students to make the habit of visiting libraries every day to acquire knowledge on all fronts. He stressed that YSR Digital libraries would play an important role in moulding students as knowledge hubs. He remembered Gadicherla Hari Sarvothama Rao, who played a significant role in the Library Movement in the State. He appealed the parents to encourage their children to avail libraries in a fruitful manner.

District Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Manjulavani informed that there are 62 branch libraries in the district with lakhs of books available for readers, adding that there is no funds crunch for developing the libraries. She appealed the government to give due importance for maintaining the upcoming digital libraries in the district. Later, Deputy CM Amjad Bhasha distributed prizes to the winners of various tests organised by the District Libraries during the National Library week. Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, secretary of District Libraries

Amir, DEO Raghava Reddy and others were present on the occasion.