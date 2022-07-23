CM Jagan likely to visit flood-hit areas in Konaseema dist on July 25

Amalapuram/Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema: The State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit flood-affected areas in Konaseema district on July 25. The district administration has geared up its officials to keep all arrangements in place ahead of CM Jagan arrival on Monday.

It is said that the district Collector Himanshu Shukla visited the helipad in P Gannavaram and inspected the security arrangements. According to the officials,

CM Jagan will visit and inspect the damaged crops in the district and from there he will proceed to Annampalli Aqueduct project and find out the quantum of damage done to the project.