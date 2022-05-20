CM Jagan pays tribute to former CM Tanguturi Prakasam on death anniv

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid tributes to the first CM of erstwhile Andhra State Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his death anniversary. Prakasam Pantulu is popularly known as Andhra Kesari. Taking to Twitter, CM Jagan tweeted that Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu will be in the hearts of the Telugu people forever.

తెలుగువారి తెగువకు నిలువెత్తు నిదర్శనం ఆంధ్రకేసరి టంగుటూరి ప్రకాశం పంతులు గారు. స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధుడిగా, ఆంధ్రరాష్ట్ర తొలి ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రజల మనసులో చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచిన ఆ మహనీయుని వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళి. ఆయన త్యాగం, సాహసం భావితరాలకు ఆదర్శం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 20, 2022

Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, a noted freedom fighter and bared his chest before the police to open fire during the Simon Commission's visit to Madras.



Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu was born into a Telugu speaking family of Subbamma and Gopalakrishnayya in the village of Vinodarayunipalem, 26 km from Ongole in Madras presidency (now Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh).

Prakasam Pantulu lost his father when he was 11. Prakasam was interested in becoming a lawyer since childhood, but he failed his matriculation examination. However, he managed to go to Madras and become a second-grade pleader. Returning to Rajamahendravaram, he eventually became a successful lawyer. He was elected as Municipal Chairman of Rajamahendravaram in 1904 when he was 31 years old.