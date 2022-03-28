CM Jagan to juggle Cabinet in mid-April?

Vijayawada: The State Cabinet is likely to meet on April 7. This meeting assumes greater importance as it is being said that all ministers would be submitting their resignations on that day enabling Chief Minister Y S Jagan mohan Reddy to reshuffle his team.

The Chief Minister soon after forming the government in 2019 had announced that he would go in for reconstitution of the Cabinet after two and half years and would drop fifty percent of the ministers and draft them for party work. But now, it is being said that about 90 percent of the ministers would be replaced. It is said that the new members would be inducted by the second week of April. The Chief Minister is said to have finalised the list of new ministers taking into consideration social and caste equations, merits of the candidates to face the coming elections. More number of women are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet this time.

Though it is said that Jagan has finalised the list of new members to be taken into the council of ministers, aspirants have intensified their lobbying. On the other hand, most of the ministers have stopped entertaining new requests from the people and even peshis are taking things easy anticipating changes.

At the same time, the process of starting administrative activity in the newly formed districts from Ugadi has been intensified. The final notification is expected by March 31.