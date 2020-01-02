CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan today. They will meet with him today at 4 p.m. The Chief Minister will discuss the latest developments in the state during the visit. CM Jagan seems to be able to explain to the Governor on Amaravati, the three capitals and farmers concerns. The report of the GN Rao Committee and the opposition's concerns will be discussed between the two.

Farmers protests in Amaravati are still going on. Dharnas and protests are taking place in the capital villages against the decision of three capitals.

On the other hand, the YCP government, which is accused of insider trading in Amaravati. YCP leaders will present a video presentation at 5 pm on Thursday. The details of the scam of TDP leaders will be revealed by in presentation on lands acquired in the name of capital. The report is submitted by a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

According to the report, TDP leaders have bought nearly 4,075 acres of land in Amaravati. Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy went to the CM's camp office early Thursday morning to discuss the video presentation. In the wake of the protests in 29 villages around Amaravati, the move to the capital from there seems to be the loss of TDP, not the common people. AP politics is likely to raise the heated debate after YCP video presentation. How will the TDP respond to the evidence that the YCP will reveal is remain to be seen?