CM Jagan to tour Nandyal, Kurnool districts tomorrow

Nandyal/Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Nandyal and Kurnool districts on March 14.

The officials have been instructed to make necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and make it a grand success.

Nandyal Collector Dr K Srinivasulu said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting Banaganapalle on March 14. He will address a public meeting and prior to the meeting the Chief Minister will interact with the EBC Nestham beneficiaries.

The Collector instructed the officials concerned to maintain cleanliness right from the helipad to the meeting venue. District Panchyat Officer and Municipal Commissioner of Bethamcherla were told to clear the bushes and other unnecessary plants.

He asked the APSPDCL officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply till the completion of meeting. They were also told to keep three generators ready at the meeting site. The district medical and health officer and district medical staff were told to keep necessary medicines and senior doctors near helipad, meeting site and safe rooms.

The RWS officials were instructed to arrange drinking water facility besides mobile toilets. The officials of horticulture and Animal Husbandry were given the responsibility of decorating the meeting site with flowers and provide a grand look. Under any circumstances, the officials should not give scope for lapses in arrangements.

Kurnool Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya said the Chief Minister will lay foundation stone for the construction of National Law University at Jagannatha Gattu on March 14.

Speaking at a meeting held with the members of Kurnool Bar Association on Tuesday, the Joint Collector asked them to extend their cooperation. She urged the association members to ensure the law pursuing students attend the programme with white costumes.

The DRO was told to gather the details of the Law Nestham beneficiaries and ensure their participation on the occasion.