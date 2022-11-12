CM Jagan urges PM Modi to grant Special Status to AP

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a positive decision on the promises made to the State during bifurcation. Addressing the gathering, CM YS Jagan stated that the State is being ruled by balancing both welfare and development in the last three years.

He said that there is a major contribution of the Centre in this regard. He requested the Centre's assistance to help the State government. CM YS Jagan said that Andhra Pradesh has not fully recovered from the injuries that happened due to the bifurcation and requested Modi to help the State to heal those wounds.

He further stated that every rupee sanctioned to the State will be helpful for the development of the state. CM Jagan assured that the people will remember the Centre's assistance to the State development.