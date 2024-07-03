CM moots new sand policy to bring down price

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to formulate new sand policy to encourage construction activity in the state. He said people should feel the difference in administration after NDA government came to power in the state, and added that people suffered heavily due to wrong policies of the previous YSRCP government.

The Chief Minister conducted a review on sand policy, roads and increasing prices of essential commodities at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction activity was affected with increasing prices of sand and construction workers were deprived of livelihood due to lack of work. The Chief Minister directed the officials to study the previous sand policies and formulate new policy to reduce the price of sand to give a fillip to construction activity.

Reviewing road conditions in the state, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a road map for improving condition of roads to provide smooth and safe travel facilities for people. He said the majority of the roads in the state are in bad condition and people are suffering heavily. Reports should be prepared on present condition of roads and length of roads. He said badly damaged roads should be repaired immediately for the convenience of people.

On spiralling prices of essential commodities, the Chief Minister directed the officials to come with necessary proposals to bring down prices and if necessary, by contacting with Central government. When officials informed that 122 Rythu Bazaars were functioning, the Chief Minister said that the Rythu Bazars are not serving the purpose due to mismanagement so far.

He said people are suffering with increasing prices of essential commodities. The officials informed him that rice, red gram, tomato and onion prices are continuously increasing. The Chief Minister said if necessary, the essential commodities, including pulses should be imported with the cooperation of Central government to bring down the prices.