CM moots P-4 system to achieve zero poverty

Vijayawada : Extending Sankranti greetings to Telugus across the globe, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed his belief that true festival celebrations occur only when economic imbalances are eliminated, and people's living conditions are improved.

The Chief Minister urged the youth, referred to as Yuva Shakti, to actively participate in the poverty eradication programmes, a vision document he unveiled on Sunday. Naidu highlighted that the goal of the P-4 (Public-Private-People Partner-ship) initiative is to foster entrepreneurship by creating one entrepreneur per family and to generate 2 million jobs over the next five years.

He encouraged Telugus worldwide to visit their native villages during ma-jor festivals like Sankranti and offer suggestions and advice regarding the P-4 policy.

He also announced the upcoming launch of a portal where people can provide feedback on the policy's implementation. Let us achieve the goal of zero poverty through collective efforts," Naidu stated. He made a fervent appeal for everyone to contribute to elevating Telugu society to the number one position globally, ultimately leading to a healthy, happy, and developed Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu noted that the government recently released the Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047 document, which outlines ten principles aimed at propelling the state to the top. Foremost among these principles is the goal of eradicating poverty.

Emphasizing that the P-4 system targets zero poverty, the Chief Minister reflected on how reforms and policies implemented in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh since 1995 have transformed the lives of mil-lions. He recalled how the P-3 (Public-Private Partnership) model intro-duced during economic reforms created significant employment and wealth.

"Even individuals from humble farming backgrounds have risen to prom-inent positions by leveraging the opportunities provided at that time. Many who became global citizens are now emerging as global leaders," Naidu observed. Expressing concern over the persistent poverty affecting lakhs of families, Naidu cited central census data revealing that numerous families in rural and urban Andhra Pradesh still lack necessities such as drinking water, medical facilities, education, and nutrition.

He stated, "I urge the top 10% of society, who have attained high posi-tions by harnessing their abilities and government policies, to extend support to uplift the bottom 20%." He emphasized that impoverished families could thrive if supported in their education, skill development, and employment opportunities.

Naidu called on those living abroad to assist individuals, families, villag-es, or regions in need. He stressed that those in influential positions and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can profoundly impact society by mentoring, creating opportunities, and supporting disadvantaged families.