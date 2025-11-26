CM Naidu and Nara Lokesh extends Constitution Day greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have shared their greetings on social media in honour of Constitution Day and National Law Day, highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution.

In his message, Chief Minister Naidu emphasised the importance of the day, stating, "Today, we commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and pledge to protect the values enshrined within it. We honour the makers of our Constitution, particularly its chief architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Under their visionary leadership, the foundation of our democracy was laid upon principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. As we aspire to build a prosperous Andhra Pradesh and a developed India, our constitutional principles will guide us," he remarked.

Minister Nara Lokesh also extended his greetings, acknowledging the contributions of the Constitution Drafting Committee led by Dr. Ambedkar. "On this occasion of Constitution Day and National Law Day, let us remember the immense services rendered by the committee, which provided us with a Constitution that symbolises our rights. We must continue to uphold the spirit of this document," he stated.

Lokesh announced that the Andhra Pradesh government is marking Constitution Day with an innovative approach by organising a student assembly involving government school students. This initiative aims to instil an awareness of constitutional values from a young age. He expressed enthusiasm about the students’ participation as public representatives in the assembly. Following the assembly, they will unveil the Children’s Constitution of India, a simplified version designed for easy comprehension through pictures and straightforward language.