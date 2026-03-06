Kapu community exploited before polls, attacked after gaining power: Ambati

Visakhapatnam: After laying the ‘Kapu community card’ and ‘exploiting’ Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan before elections, the coalition government is now attacking Kapu leaders after coming to power, alleged former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu.

Sharing his views about the current political scenario at the former MLA and YSRCP leader Karanam Dharmasri’s residence in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Ambati Rambabu expressed confidence that people would give a befitting reply to the coalition government as they are watching the incidents unfolding in the state, unjust meted out to the Kapu community in particular. The former minister mentioned that he is not scared of either ‘Red Book’ constitution or false cases levelled against him.

“Attacking Kapu leaders is not new for the TDP government. Even earlier, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and Mudragada Padmanabham were harassed too,” he recalled, demanding that the coalition government should stop attacking the Kapu leaders.

Advocating democratic rule, the YSRCP leader suggested that the Andhra Pradesh government provide good governance to the people. “But if the state government does not rule in a democratic manner, we (YSRCP) will definitely oppose it and are prepared to get arrested even if it means 100 times,” he underlined.

Stating that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh monitored when he was attacked at his residence, Ambati Rambabu wondered what would they achieve by provoking the community.

“They made me serve an 18-day remand for no fault of mine and the attack on me that continued till midnight for five hours is considered as an attack on the community. Chandrababu Naidu has to pay a price for it,” he remarked, asserting that their fight against injustice would continue and that the YSRCP will not step back from questioning the failures of the government.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath and former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah were present.