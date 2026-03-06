Mega job fair in Hindupur on March 15

Hindupur: A Mega Job Fair featuring more than 100 multinational companies will be held in Hindupur on March 15, offering employment opportunities to unemployed youth in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The announcement was made by District Collector A. Shyam Prasad during a press conference held at the Hindupur Municipal Conference Hall on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Collector released posters for the upcoming job fair.

The event is being organized under the leadership of Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, with the support of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), CIEL, and the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council.

According to the Collector, the Mega Job Fair will take place at Saptagiri Degree College, Hindupur, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Over 100 companies from various sectors are expected to participate, creating significant employment opportunities for job seekers across the district.

Candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th class, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy, Nursing, Any Degree, B.Tech, and Postgraduate degrees are eligible to attend. Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age.

Selected candidates are expected to receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs15,000 to Rs50,000, depending on qualifications and job roles. Job seekers attending the interviews are advised to bring copies of educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and two passport-size photographs.

For further details, candidates may contact 9966682246, 9676706976, or 9398643930. Eligible applicants can also register online at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in. Hindupur Municipal Chairman Ramesh Babu, MLA Office Coordinator Veerayya, District Skill Development representative Harikrishna, along with staff and volunteers, participated in the press meet.